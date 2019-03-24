Iran launches 1st advanced tourist ship

This tourism vessel called “Tamaran Top Tours” was manufactured by expert domestic engineers which is unique of its kind as the most modern and advanced ferry vessel in the country.

‘Tarman Top Tours’ which has international certificate is also capable to carry 80 tons of goods and 10 cars.

On the sidelines of the launching ceremony of this passenger ship, Managing Director of Arvandan Company Ghorbani said that the ship was supposed to be made by foreign companies but due to their delay, Iranian experts manufactured it.

He pointed out that the ship is now giving quality services to passengers in Kish, Hendurabi and Charak Islands.

For his part, Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari pointed to strengthening tourism infrastructures and supporting private sector as the main policies of the government and said, “the government will throw its heavyweight behind implementation of such projects wholeheartedly.”

MA/IRN83252481