AUTCUP 2019 kicks off at Tehran’s Amirkabir University

The three-day event is organized by AUT in collaboration with the International Federation of Robot Sports Association (FIRA) and the Iranian FIRA National Committee.

The contest is being held on the theme of research, skill and entrepreneurship in order to empower the concept of the knowledge-based economy.

AUTCUP 2019 holds leagues on artificial intelligence, FIRA Sport, FIRA Challenge, FIRA Drone, FIRA Youth and Demonstration.

A total of 542 robotic teams from 15 countries, namely Russia, Australia, Taiwan, China, Germany, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Indonesia, Turkey, Afghanistan, Lithuania and Iran are taking part at the competition.

The event aims to take the spirit of science and technology to the young generation and laymen, promote the development of autonomous multi-agent robotic system that can cooperate with each other and to contribute to the state-of-the-art technology improvement in this specialized field, bring together skilled researchers and students from different backgrounds such as robotics, sensor fusion, intelligent control, communication, image processing, mechatronics, computer technology, artificial life, etc. into a new and growing interdisciplinary field of intelligent autonomous soccer-robots to play the game of soccer.

