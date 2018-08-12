Iran selected to host 2020 FIRA robo soccer Cup

According to Soroush Sadeghnejad, Iran’s proposal to host FIRA Cup 2020, submitted by the Iranian FIRA National Committee and Amirkabir University of Technology, has been accepted at the board of directors meeting of the Federation of International Robot-soccer Association.

The announcement came as Iranian teams displayed an outstanding performance at the 23th FIRA RoboWorld Cup that took place from Aug. 6 to Aug. 11 in Taiwan.

“This will be a great honor for the scientific community of our country,” said the head of the Iranian FIRA National Committee, adding “Iran has been selected as the host country for the 2020 FIRA Cup by such technology-advanced member states such as Canada, Japan, UK, Germany, Russia and South Korea.”

He added that the 2020 FIRA Cup will be held in August on Kish Island in the Persian Gulf, off the southern coast of Iran.

The Federation of International Robot-soccer Association (FIRA) is an international organization that arranges competitive soccer competitions between autonomous robots. The robotics competition includes five categories: Micro-Robot Soccer Tournament, Amire, Naro, Simulated Robot, Android, Robo and Humanoid Robot.

