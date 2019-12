Elham Ranjkar, Raman Rafatnejad, Ali Amoozandeh Nobaveh, Ali Meghdari, Minoo Alemi were the prize winners from Sharif University.

The 11th International Conference on Social Robotics (ICSR 2019), was held on November 26th-29th, in Madrid, Spain.

The conference organized by the Roboticslab at University Carlos III of Madrid, brought together researchers and practitioners working on the interaction between humans and intelligent robots and on the integration of robots into the fabric of our society.

Social robots are intended to coexist with humans and engage in relationships that lead them to a better quality of life. The success of these relationships relies on a positive perception of the robots that can be achieved by their behavior through AI, computational models, or robot embodiments.

ICSR2019 aimed to foster discussion on the development of innovative ideas, novel applications and relevant studies that contribute to the integration of social robots in our daily society.

The conference welcomed original contributions describing technically rigorous scientific and philosophical advances in the area of social robotics and AI: innovative ideas and concepts, new discoveries and improvements, novel applications on the latest fundamental advances in the core technologies that form the backbone of social robotics, distinguished developmental projects, as well as seminal works in aesthetic design, ethics and philosophy, studies on social impact and influence pertaining to social robotics, and its interaction and communication with human beings and its social impact on our society.