Iran’s teams participating in OIC Robotics Challenge in Tashkent

The event is taking place in the UZEXPOCENTRE exhibition center, Tashkent, from 27 to 31 of October, 2019 and is restricted to participants from Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member States with ages between 17 and 23 years, in two categories of Robo-Sumo (where an autonomous robot should push another robot out of the ring) and Robo-Football (distance controlled two robots play football on the field).

Teams from Iranian Amirkabir University of Technology (AUT) are taking part in the event.

Iranian universities, particularly the AUT and MRL team from Qazvin Azad University, have made remarkable achievements at various robotics events around the world.

The country was announced in 2018 to host the biggest robot soccer competition FIRA Cup in 2020, according to the head of Iranian FIRA National Committee.

MNA/ 4756655