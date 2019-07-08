Iran’s MRL wins 5 c’ship titles in RoboCup 2019

The international RoboCup tournament wrapped up in Australia’s Sydney on Sunday, with Iranian MRL team from Qazvin Azad University winning five championship titles in different leagues.

MRL team were crowned the junior soccer league champions of the world on Sunday. The team also obtained the first place in the ‘Drop in’ category of the humanoid league.

MRL won another championship title in the Rescue-Simulation league, as well as one in the virtual robot league.

In the junior virtual robot team, another Iranian team, ‘Salam’ from Eslam High School, secured the second place.

Meanwhile, MRL were ranked third in the Soccer-Small Size league.

The Iranian team also won a championship title in the industrial league and the technical league.

Thus, MRL concluded their participation at the world robotic competitions with three titles in the major leagues, two first places in technical leagues, and a third place in another major league.

MRL are a team of undergraduate and graduate students based in Qazvin Azad University, working as one of research groups of Mechatronics Research Laboratory.

The RoboCup 2019 was held on 2-8 July in Sydney, Australia.

