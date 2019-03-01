Iran’s Army Ground Forces to build new weapons

Commander of Iran’s Army Ground Forces Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari made the remark on Fri. and said, “Army’s Ground Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran is constructing new warfare equipment.”

In an interview with IRNA, he said, “experts of the defense industry and Jihad Self-Sufficiency Organization of the Army’s Ground Forces are currently building new weapons in different fields.”

These weapons are applied in various fields such as armored, anti-armored, different types of missile and electronic warfare equipment, he added.

A part of these military equipment has been produced and optimized which would be unveiled in the first month of the next Iranian calendar year (to s tart March 21, 2019), he added.

Earlier, the Army chief had announced that Army’s Ground Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will unveil new Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) before the termination of the current year (to end March 20, 2019), total of which would carry out their missions in new flight links.

