7 February 2019 - 16:29

Iran unveils latest military achievements

TEHRAN, Feb. 07 (MNA) – Iran’s latest army achievements in different fields were unveiled in the presence of the Commander of Iran’s Army Ground Forces Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari on Thursday.

Armored personnel carrier named ‘Kian 500’ was unveiled today, which is equipped with unique super-heavy armored carrier, according to  Commander of Iran’s Army Ground Forces Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari.

This super-heavy armored personnel carrier includes unique technical and operational features, such as a high-power engine (500 HP), 16-speed gearbox with a double clutch plate, 200-ton tugging power, a loading capacity of 60 tons, and a fueling tank at 900 liters capacity among others.

A mobile watch tower and border control was another notable achievement unveiled today, he said, adding, this site is equipped with land monitoring radar covering a 15km range.

The watch tower is equipped with sophisticated night-vision cameras with high resolution and also electro-optic system with laser rangefinder, Heydari added.

During the unveiling ceremony, a number of defense equipment was delivered to Army units after undergoing overhauling operations.

Moreover, a number of armored vehicles equipped with telecommunications shelters, manufactured by expert Iranian engineers, were handed over to the Army Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

