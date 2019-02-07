Iran unveils latest military achievements

Armored personnel carrier named ‘Kian 500’ was unveiled today, which is equipped with unique super-heavy armored carrier, according to Commander of Iran’s Army Ground Forces Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari.

This super-heavy armored personnel carrier includes unique technical and operational features, such as a high-power engine (500 HP), 16-speed gearbox with a double clutch plate, 200-ton tugging power, a loading capacity of 60 tons, and a fueling tank at 900 liters capacity among others.

A mobile watch tower and border control was another notable achievement unveiled today, he said, adding, this site is equipped with land monitoring radar covering a 15km range.

The watch tower is equipped with sophisticated night-vision cameras with high resolution and also electro-optic system with laser rangefinder, Heydari added.

During the unveiling ceremony, a number of defense equipment was delivered to Army units after undergoing overhauling operations.

Moreover, a number of armored vehicles equipped with telecommunications shelters, manufactured by expert Iranian engineers, were handed over to the Army Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

