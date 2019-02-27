Iran enjoys maximum level of security in unsafe region

Mahmoud Safari, the judicial deputy of Iranian armed forces, made the remarks on a visit to the southern province of Bushehr, where he also said “today, thanks to the security, military, and intelligence forces and intelligence capabilities of the Islamic Republic, Iran is enjoying the highest level of security in the region.”

Safari added that the Iranian armed forces did not allow the enemies to achieve their goals through following the instructions of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, adding that the country’s front lines are now located hundreds of miles away from the country’s borders.

He went on to stress that people still stick to the principles and values that they stood up for in the revolution after 40 years.

MAN/IRN83224969