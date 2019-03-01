MoD to review defense plan based on Leader’s roadmap for 2nd phase of Revolution

Turning to the planning made in the Ministry of Defense (MoD) based on the materialization of Leader's statement on the 2nd phase of the Revolution, he added, “relying upon the assistance of the Almighty God, the defense field has been pioneer in materialization of Leader's statement on the 2nd phase of the Revolution, so that we hope that the second phase of the statement would realize most objectives in relevant field.”

Ministry of Defense moves forwards within the framework of ‘morality’ and ‘spirituality’ as the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has reiterated in his statement, he said, adding, “moreover, the ministry will expand science and research fields with all its means and power.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Hatami pointed to empowering talented youth in the Ministry of Defense and said, “the situation of Armed Forces of the country requires hiring youth and talented manpower.”

Ayatollah Khamenei issued a detailed statement dubbed "The Second Phase of Islamic Revolution" on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of Islamic Revolution, saying the Islamic Revolution guaranteed Iran’s security, stability, and territorial integrity, and stressed that Iran must not back down from its national and revolutionary values.

MA/4554100