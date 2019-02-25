  1. Politics
25 February 2019 - 20:36

Iranian borders under full control: Army chief

TEHRAN, Feb. 25 (MNA) – Commander of Iran’s Army Ground Forces Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari said on Monday the country’s borders are constantly monitored by latest surveillance technologies.

Noting that all developments along Iran’s borders are being continuously monitored by latest digital and optical surveillance systems, General Heydari said nothing is hidden from the guards’ sharp eyes and all the borderlines of the country are under full control and security.

The military chief noted that the presence of Iranian Army’s troops in the eastern borders is only to help maintain security and peace in those regions and currently there is not threat in such areas.

The army has been assigned to guard the country’s shared borders with Afghanistan in the past months to increase the security in those regions.

