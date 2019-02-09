Ground Forces’ new drones successfully tested in ‘Eghtedar-97’ military drills

Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari maintained that the domestically-manufactured drones that were recently deployed to the Ground Forces were successfully used during the ‘Eghtedar-97’ military drills in Isfahan, which were held on 25-26 January 2019.

The drones, along with over 500 domestically-developed military equipment, were put on display at an exhibition that opened on 30th January at Tehran's Grand Mosalla. They included 'Kaman 12', 'Shahed-171’, ‘Karar’, ‘Ababil’, 'Khodkar', and an Iranian-built Lockheed Martin RQ-170 Sentinel unmanned air vehicle, which was built through reverse-engineering.

MNA/IRN83203180