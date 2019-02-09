  1. Politics
9 February 2019 - 15:51

Ground Forces’ new drones successfully tested in ‘Eghtedar-97’ military drills

Ground Forces’ new drones successfully tested in ‘Eghtedar-97’ military drills

TEHRAN, Feb. 09 (MNA) – Commander of Iran’s Army Ground Forces Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari said the Forces’ newly-delivered drones were successfully used during a recent military drill in Isfahan.

Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari maintained that the domestically-manufactured drones that were recently deployed to the Ground Forces were successfully used during the ‘Eghtedar-97’ military drills in Isfahan, which were held on 25-26 January 2019.

The drones, along with over 500 domestically-developed military equipment, were put on display at an exhibition that opened on 30th January at Tehran's Grand Mosalla. They included 'Kaman 12', 'Shahed-171’, ‘Karar’, ‘Ababil’, 'Khodkar', and an Iranian-built Lockheed Martin RQ-170 Sentinel unmanned air vehicle, which was built through reverse-engineering.

MNA/IRN83203180

News Code 142345
Marjohn Sheikhi

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News