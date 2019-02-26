  1. Politics
Russia views negatively US attempts to put pressure on EU to quit JCPOA

TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – Russia’s envoy to Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said the US have no legal basis for preventing other states from complying with the economic part of the UNSC-approved nuclear deal.

Russia views very negatively US attempts to put pressure on European Union countries so that they abandon the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear program, Russia’s Permanent Representative to Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said on Tuesday, according to TASS.

"This is economic blackmail and blatant arbitrariness. The Americans have no legal basis for preventing other countries from complaying with the economic part of the nuclear deal that was approved by the UN Security Council," he said. "This is an attempt to fit on the uniform of a global economic policeman. Of course, our attitude to this is utterly negative," Ulyanov added. 

