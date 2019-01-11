Europe, intl. community to preserve JCPOA: Mogherini

EU’s High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini made the remarks on Friday in an interview with the European Council on Foreign Relation website.

In response to a question about the importance of Iran nuclear deal for EU, Mogherini “we are working, as a Union of 28 member states and with the rest of the international community, to preserve a nuclear agreement that has so far been implemented in full, as certified by the International Atomic Energy Agency in 13 consecutive reports.”

The EU foreign policy chief added that the European countries seek to preserve the JCPOA because of their alleged ‘collective security.’

Furthermore, with respect to the Special-Purpose Vehicle (SPV), which the EU has promised Iran to circumvent the sanctions that the United States re-imposed on Iranian economy after its illegal withdrawal from the deal, she said “part of this work requires us to guarantee that firms wanting to do legitimate business with Iran are allowed to do so. This is what we are working on right now: tools that will assist, protect, and reassure economic actors pursuing legitimate business with Iran.”

She did not go on to elaborate on the reasons for the delay in implementing the promised financial channel SPV, while adding “it is true that this situation has triggered a conversation on European economic sovereignty. “

The EU top diplomat added “we Europeans cannot accept that a foreign power – even our closest friend and ally – makes decisions over our legitimate trade with another country. This is a basic element of sovereignty, and it is only natural that this reflection takes place, not only in Europe but in other parts of the world, too.”

