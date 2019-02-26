Iran calls for restraint as India-Pakistan tension heightens

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said on Tuesday that the Islamic Republic of Iran calls on the two countries to do more to reduce tension and resolve disputes and problems peacefully through dialogue.

He added that the Islamic Republic of Iran, as one of the victims of terrorism in the world, believes that the only way to fight terrorism and extremism is all-out and unbiased cooperation between all countries of the world.

Ghasemi's comments came after India said it had conducted “preemptive” airstrikes against a militant training camp inside Pakistan, shortly after the Pakistani military accused New Delhi of violating its territory in the Kashmir region.

India’s Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said Indian Air Force jets conducted airstrikes against a militant training base in Balakot, Kashmir, on Tuesday.

According to an Indian government source, some 300 militants were killed in the strikes. Pakistan, however, has denied that there were any casualties.

MNA/MFA