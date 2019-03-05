Iranian delegation in Geneva to urge justice for children of victims of terrorism

The 40th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council kicked off in the Swiss city of Geneva on 25 February and will last until 22 March 2019.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Association for Defending Victims of Terrorism, an Iranian delegation has arrived in Geneva on Tuesday to take part at the UN Human Rights Council session.

Manijeh Safi Yari, representative of the ‘Children for Children’ movement in Iran, who is accompanying the Iranian delegation in Geneva said, “in this year’s session, we are campaigning for the theme ‘Justice for Children of Victims of Terrorism’ to strengthen the protection of children in terrorist and armed conflicts.”

“We wish to uproot extremism and violence with the power of children,” she stressed, adding “Children are the best testament to the tragedies and catastrophes created by terrorism and its supporters.”

She went on to add, “the situation of children in the world, who are affected by armed conflicts and terrorism, is very severe. For this reason, justice for children is very important and urgent. We are warning that the future and generational health will be facing many threats.”

Haghpanahi, another member of the Iranian delegation in Geneva, also stressed that “terrorism is a strategy and has no relation to any religion and faith.”

Association for Defending Victims of Terrorism (ADVT) is a Tehran-based non-governmental, cultural institution whose members are the families and children of victims of terrorism.

MS/IRN83232150