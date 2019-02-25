Iran welcomes Pakistan's decision on building walls in borders: interior minister

"The interior minister and members of the commission underlined that Pakistan lacks the capability to build a wall at the borders [but] Iran strongly welcomes construction of a wall at the borders with Pakistan," Chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh told Fars News Agency following a meeting between the parliamentary panel and the interior minister on the same day.

Falahatpisheh said although Iran is not free to take action by itself against the terrorists in Pakistan, it may adopt the necessary measures if Islamabad continues to neglect the terrorists' free move in its South-West and cross-border attacks on Iran.

Earlier on Monday, Pakistan promised to boost security cooperation with Iran, saying that the two neighboring countries are considering fencing the common border to keep terrorists in check.

“We both are considering fencing the border so that no third party could sabotage the brotherly and friendly relations through any nefarious act,” Army spokesperson and director-general of Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) Major General Asif Gafoor said.

The Pakistani government announced Saturday it plans to fence 950 km of the border linking Pakistan’s Balochistan province with Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province.

The announcement came in response to Iran’s serious protest against Pakistan’s laxity in protecting its border with Iran after a terrorist attack by a Pakistan-based group left 27 IRGC personnel dead.

