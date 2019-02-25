  1. Politics
Pakistani MP tells govt. to preserve friendly ties with Iran

TEHRAN, Feb. 25 (MNA) – Member of Pakistan National Assembly (MNA) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah has advised the government to pursue a balanced foreign policy to preserve close ties with Iran.

Addressing a press conference in the southern city of Sukkur, Khursheed Shah said the Pakistani government should not take any decision which can irritate its neighboring states, including Iran.

“Iran is our close neighbor with whom we have historic ties,” Khursheed Shah noted.

He expressed hope that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan would not do any mistake by recognizing the Zionist Regime.

Earlier Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that the Islamic Republic of Iran holds an important position in Pakistan’s foreign policy and the relations between the two states would be strengthened in near future.

MNA/IRN83222276

News Code 142888

