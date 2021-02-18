Islamabad committed to prevent fuel smuggling at all costs

Saying that fencing work of Iran-Pakistan borders is nearing completion, the Pakistani Minister of Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad announced, “Almost 38 percent of the Pakistan-Iran border has been fenced and it will be completed by June this year.”

Referring to the Pakistani government's efforts to crack down on goods and fuel smuggling especially in the Pakistani province of Balochistan, he said, “Islamabad is committed to preventing fuel smuggling at all costs.”

With the completion of the fencing work, such smuggling cases will also be controlled, he stressed.

The Pakistan-Iran border is the international border between Iran and Pakistan, demarcating Pakistan's Balochistan province from Iran's Sistan and Balochistan Province; it is 959 kilometers (596 miles) in length.

