Iran unveils home-made water-jet propulsion system

The system was unveiled on the sideline of the Second Marine Propulsion Conference held at the top-tier Iranian university.

“Today, we have a national water-jet propulsion system ready which is an essential requirement for the country,” Brigadier General Amir Hatami told reporters while unveiling the system.

This system will be used in different kinds of boats developed for military, firefighting, emergency, and recreational purposes, he said, adding that the system is designed and manufactured by Iranian scientists and its domestic production will be 30% cheaper than importing them from foreign countries.

After imposing sanctions and restriction on Iran’s access to these water jet systems, Defense Ministry’s Marine Industries Organization and Sharif University of Technology put manufacturing of this product on their agenda, and managed to achieve the know-how to build it in a rather short period of time, he added.

“If we don’t possess marine power and knowledge, great opportunities of this field will become threats," he stressed.

