23 February 2019 - 13:22

Iran proves its power dedicated to peace, security: Hatami

TEHRAN, Feb. 23 (MNA) – Iran has proved that its power is aimed at establishing peace, security and stability in the region, said the Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami.

He made the remarks in a seminar and exhibition dubbed as ‘pioneers of technology and industry’ underway in Tehran International Exhibition Center.

“During past years we were able to defeat enemies’ strategies in the region and end a war which was started by Americans,” Hatami said.

“Those who say that ‘we have defeated ISIL and now we want to go’, are actually forced to withdraw [from Syria] after suffering defeats,” he noted, adding that the United States wanted to deploy ISIL in the region for some 30 to 40 years but it didn’t achieve its goal.

He went on to say that enemies were after introducing the Islamic Republic as a ‘danger’ to others however, “we proved that our power is for peace, stability, and security.”

