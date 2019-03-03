Turkey criticizes US sanctions on Iran

Turkey is looking for the US to change its mind about Iran sanctions, Turkey’s foreign minister said on Saturday at an event hosted by the Bursa Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Cavusoglu emphasized the importance of economic ties with Iran said: “Iran’s sanctions affect us, but through constant efforts, we became one of the countries exempted. This was initially done through May, but we're trying to extend it,” Turkish Anadolu News Agency reported.

Washington has exempted eight countries from the sanctions on Iran, including Turkey.

“We’re working hard to the change US decision on Iran’s sanctions. We are not alone. EU members and other European countries agreed with us,” Turkish Foreign Minister stated.

US President Donald Trump withdraw from 2015 Nuclear Deal with Iran, reinstated a series of unilateral sanctions against Iran banking system in early August, and re-impose a second batch in November against Iran oil and other energy related industries.

After activating oil sanctions on Iran in November, Washington granted eight countries an exemption for six months to neutralize rising oil prices.

MA/PR