4 February 2019 - 17:09

Araghchi leaves for Paris to attend Iran-France talks

TEHRAN, Feb. 04 (MNA) – Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi left Tehran for Paris on Monday to take part in the fourth round of Iran-France political talks.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Araghchi is scheduled to hold a meeting with Secretary-General of ‎France’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maurice Gourdault-Montagne on Tuesday.

These negotiations, which are regularly held in Tehran and Paris every six months, serve as a mechanism ‎within which the two countries develop their bilateral relations in various political, economic and cultural ‎spheres.‎

The previous round of the bilateral talks was held in Tehran on June 20, 2018.‎

