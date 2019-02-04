Araghchi leaves for Paris to attend Iran-France talks

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Araghchi is scheduled to hold a meeting with Secretary-General of ‎France’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maurice Gourdault-Montagne on Tuesday.

These negotiations, which are regularly held in Tehran and Paris every six months, serve as a mechanism ‎within which the two countries develop their bilateral relations in various political, economic and cultural ‎spheres.‎

The previous round of the bilateral talks was held in Tehran on June 20, 2018.‎

