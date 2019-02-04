Araghchi leaves for Paris to attend Iran-France talks

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Araghchi is scheduled to hold a meeting with Secretary-General of France’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maurice Gourdault-Montagne on Tuesday.
These negotiations, which are regularly held in Tehran and Paris every six months, serve as a mechanism within which the two countries develop their bilateral relations in various political, economic and cultural spheres.
The previous round of the bilateral talks was held in Tehran on June 20, 2018.
