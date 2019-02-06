Iran deputy FM Araghchi , French diplomat hold 6th round of Iran-France talks

According to the official website of Iranian Foreign Ministry, the latest developments of bilateral relations, the implementation of the JCPOA and INSTEX, France’s obligations, the fight against terrorism and extremism and developments of the region were discussed in the meeting.

Speaking in the meeting, Iran’s deputy foreign minister pointed to the full implementation of Iran’s obligations under the JCPOA, saying other parties to the nuclear pact have failed to carry out obligations and the balance of the pact has been disrupted.

Araghchi welcomed the newly unveiled trade mechanism for trade with Iran by the EU (INSTEX), but said “the solution has been announced with long delays and we hope it will be implemented quickly.”

In turn, Gourdault-Montagne stressed France’s continued support for the JCPOA, saying the creation of a special financial mechanism was carried out to strengthen the deal.

“France is willing to continue dialogue with the Islamic Republic of Iran, an important and influential country, on all subjects of mutual interest,” he said.

MNA/MFA