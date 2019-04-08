Iran gains self-sufficiency in hospital infection control equipment

Ahead of organizing Iran Health Exhibition 2019, Mehdi Shahmoradi Moghadam said effective steps have been taken to tackle issues related to hospital infections, which threaten the health of patient after surgery.

The rate of these infections, despite the measures, are still high in the country, he added.

Many companies have so far taken necessary measures in order to reduce the rate of infection in healthcare and treatment centers, he said, adding, “depending on the need of different hospital units such as operating rooms, ICU, infection units, etc., these companies showcase their latest products and achievements in this field.”

He pointed out that 95 percent of equipment in the field of hospital infection control has been manufactured domestically, the issue of which has decreased the imports of these equipment into the country to a great extent.

“We hope that 100 percent of these equipment will be manufactured in the country in the field of hospital infection control.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to Iran Health Exhibition 2019 as one of the most prestigious trade and commercial events in the field of health and said, “in the current situation that the country is facing sanctions, the Association plays an important role in meeting 70 percent of demands in this field.”

The Iran Health Exhibition, scheduled for June 9-12, will be attended by representatives from the Association of Manufacturers of Medical and Laboratory Equipment, Medical Engineering Association, Association of Medical Equipment Manufacturers Trade Union and Medical Merchants Union.

