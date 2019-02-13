Humanitarian aid, a sham for more attacks and pressure on Venezuela

Caritas Venezuela is a Cathlic church charity and NGO which helps entry of a negligible amount of medical supplies and food products. On the other hand, the Red Cross has warned that dispatch of charitable goods without the consent of Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro is dangerous for Venezuela. Moreover, this humanitarian aid is a “military-political tool.”

The New York Times calls the aid, “An opposition effort to weaken President Maduro’s support for food delivery.” According to political scientist Dimitri Pantoulas, “Humanitarian assistance, with underlying agenda of 99 percent military purpose and one percent humanitarian aspect, seems to test the military’s loyalty to Maduro, Are they with Maduro or not? Will they dismiss these contributions? If the answer is NO, Maduro's countdown starts. This is a challenge for the opposition who want to show that they can rule, but if they fail, Guiado will lose face forever.”

The White House is notorious for its interventionist record. On the one hand, it puts on an act that the “humanitarian aid” will help eradicate its defamation, and on the other hand it “attacks” the country. In some cases, humanitarian aid serves as a cover for the US next attack or occupation, as it was the case in Haiti and Somalia.

In fact, the humanitarian assistance to Venezuela, an attack tactic in reality, for the first time was raised by John Francis Kelly, a retired US Marine Corps general who served as the White House Chief of Staff for President Donald Trump for less than two years. Kelly believed that the aid would be possible if unrest took place in the country. A few months ago, former US Ambassador to Venezuela William Brownfield also said that the best way to topple the government is to create turbulence in the country by freezing Venezuela’s assets.

Obviously, these days Guiado is a cover for humanitarian aid to defeat the army and nation’s integrity. The main goal is to put pressure on the incumbent government by recognizing a parallel government in Venezuela, to deny the current ruling system, impose sanctions on the country, and eventually provide humanitarian assistance.

And most importantly, to repeat military intervention threat and civil war known as National Security Doctrine which says, “All US military, commercial, and media and diplomatic resources should be used to create big and believable threats to the invaded country and have her compromise at the negotiating table.”

The other huge threat is “humanitarian aid” carried out not by volunteers and civilians but by military personnel. In fact, it is done by US military through the so-called “international alliance” like Columbia and Brazil army, because no foreign military has the right to enter another country without the consent of its authorities.

This could be a provocation against the Bolivarian National Armed Forces, which undoubtedly can end up promoting Guaido in the next round of publicity.

Bolivian President Evo Morales condemned both the US humanitarian assistance to and its economic sanctions on Venezuela, calling it a double standard. He said, “the US eliminates the principle of international law of humanitarian assistance through coup measures.”

Venezuelan President Maduro has said at several conferences that humanitarian assistance from the United States to Venezuela is a trick to justify intervention in the country. “Imperialism does not help anyone in the world. Tell me, where has the humanitarian aid been given in the world? They are just putting on an act; what they are doing is dropping bombs to destroy countries like Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria.”

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez warned that the idea of sending humanitarian aid to Venezuela is an excuse for a military strike against the South American country.

Benjamin Denison, an international security expert at the Dick Center, believes in most cases, the regime change as it is being pursued by the United States in Venezuela, will be defeated in the medium term. Benjamin’s theory turned out to be right in western Asia.

MNA/TT