Leader agrees withdrawing €1.5b from NDF to boost defense sector: Larijani

On Sunday, Iranian lawmakers ratified a bill according to which €2.375 billion can be withdrawn from National Development Fund for different purposes including €1.5 billion for the defense sector.

Larijani said that, based on Parliament members’ requests, he had offered to the leader 15 different cases of withdrawal from the National Development Fund. The Leader endorsed 10 cases and their amount cannot be changed, he added.

Improving water management systems, fighting sand and dust storms, and providing laboratory equipment for Iranian universities are among the other endorsed cases.

