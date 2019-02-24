  1. Politics
24 February 2019 - 17:24

Leader agrees withdrawing €1.5b from NDF to boost defense sector: Larijani

Leader agrees withdrawing €1.5b from NDF to boost defense sector: Larijani

TEHRAN, Feb. 24 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has agreed to withdraw €1.5 billion from National Development Fund to strengthen the defense sector of the country.

On Sunday, Iranian lawmakers ratified a bill according to which €2.375 billion can be withdrawn from National Development Fund for different purposes including €1.5 billion for the defense sector.

Larijani said that, based on Parliament members’ requests, he had offered to the leader 15 different cases of withdrawal from the National Development Fund. The Leader endorsed 10 cases and their amount cannot be changed, he added.

Improving water management systems, fighting sand and dust storms, and providing laboratory equipment for Iranian universities are among the other endorsed cases.

MAH/IRN83220843

News Code 142846

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 13 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News