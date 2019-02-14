Terrorists, allies can’t undermine Iran’s integrity: defense minister

Addressing the terrorists and their allies, General Hatami assured that “any effort to impair the integrity of the Islamic Republic, which has become a regional power and a role model in countering terrorism and Arrogance, will come to no avail.”

General Hatami referred to people’s strong turnout to the February 11 rallies in commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution’s victory, saying while the enemies cannot undermine the unity of the Iranian nation, they resort to such cowardly measures.

He stressed that “the terrorists should know the strongest revenge awaits them."

A Takfiri suicide bomber targeted a bus carrying Revolutionary Guards Corps personnel in southeastern Sistan and Baluchistan province late on Wednesday, killing 27, and injuring some more.

The so-called Jaish ul-Adl terror group, which is based across the border in Pakistan and is responsible for kidnapping Iranian border guards and carrying out other terrorist attacks of this kind in Zahedan over the past years, has claimed responsibility for the Wednesday night's terrorist attack on social media.

