16 February 2019 - 12:18

Fateh submarine enjoys specialized, exclusive features: MOD

TEHRAN, Feb. 16 (MNA) – Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said on Saturday that the Fateh (Conqueror) submarine with a 100-percent domestically-sourced technology will join Iran’s Navy and become operational tomorrow, after successfully completing the final tests.

Thanks to the efforts of the dedicated and capable specialists of the Iranian Defense Ministry's Marine Industries Organization, Hatami said Fateh (Conqueror) submarine will be unveiled on Sunday, February 17, in the presence of President Hassan Rouhani.

The 600-ton Fateh is among semi-heavy submarines and is equipped with state-of-the-art weaponry such as torpedoes and naval mines, he noted.

"Defense Ministry's Marine Industries Organization is prepared to carry out the missions of the Islamic Republic's powerful naval forces, including the IRGC, Army and the Police Force in designing, constructing and supplying advanced marine equipment and weapons, fast, surface, sub-surface and ground-effect vehicles using the state-of-the-art technology," Hatami underlined.

Iran’s Navy deployed its first submarine some two decades ago and has succeeded in acquiring advanced technology in this sector despite all the sanctions imposed against the country, he said.

Iran has so far launched different classes of domestically-built advanced submarines including Ghadir, Ghaem, Nahang, Taregh and Sina.

