Rouhani arrives in Hormozgan province

Iranian President will meet with different groups of people and officials during the two-day visit as well as inaugurating various projects in the province.

He is going to address the people some minutes later in a stadium in Bandar Lengeh.

Rouhani is slated to inaugurate two projects in the third phase of the Persian Gulf Star Refinery (PGSR) in the afternoon.

Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi, Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami, Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami, Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian, Minister of Oil Bijan Zanganeh and Agriculture Minister Mahmoud Hojjati accompany Rouhani in this visit.

Chief of Staff of Iranian President Mahmoud Vaezi said Saturday that President Rouhani will unveil Fateh submarine on Monday.

