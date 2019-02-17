  1. Politics
17 February 2019 - 12:03

‘Those who think US, Zionism can provide them with security are wrong’: Rouhani

TEHRAN, Feb. 17 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that those regional countries who think that US and Israeli regime can ensure their security are wrong.

He made the remarks Sunday while addressing the people of Bandar Lengeh in Hormozgan province, southern Iran.

Iran wants to establish brotherly ties with all countries of the region, he said, adding, “we have never started any aggression in the region.”

“Those who think that Zionists and Americans can provide them with security are wrong. We, the Muslims, should ensure the security of all the region but unfortunately, some neighboring countries have chosen a wrong path and ran for America and Zionists’ shelter and think that Iran is greedy for their resources.”

This item is being updated…

