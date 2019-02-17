  1. Politics
17 February 2019 - 17:07

Home-made Fateh submarine joins Iranian naval forces

TEHRAN, Feb. 17 (MNA) – Domestically-made Fateh submarine joined the Iranian Army naval forces in the presence of President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday.

During a ceremony in the Naval District 1 of Emamat in the Persian Gulf, the medium-class Fateh submarine joined the Army’s naval fleet on Sunday in the presence of President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday.

The home-made Fateh submarine, which is made of more than pieces, took more than 4.200 million working hour of the Iranian military experts.

More than 120 industrial centers, 80 knowledge-based companies and 57 universities as well as 195 research centers worked on the project of building Fateh.

Surface-to surface systems, torpedo launcher, advanced sonar, electrically powered propulsion, battle management systems, integrated electronic security and communications technology are some of the features that the submarine has.

