Home-made Fateh submarine joins Iranian naval forces

During a ceremony in the Naval District 1 of Emamat in the Persian Gulf, the medium-class Fateh submarine joined the Army’s naval fleet on Sunday in the presence of President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday.

The home-made Fateh submarine, which is made of more than pieces, took more than 4.200 million working hour of the Iranian military experts.

More than 120 industrial centers, 80 knowledge-based companies and 57 universities as well as 195 research centers worked on the project of building Fateh.

Surface-to surface systems, torpedo launcher, advanced sonar, electrically powered propulsion, battle management systems, integrated electronic security and communications technology are some of the features that the submarine has.

