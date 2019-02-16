  1. Politics
16 February 2019 - 12:22

Rouhani to unveil Fateh submarine Sunday

Rouhani to unveil Fateh submarine Sunday

TEHRAN, Feb. 16 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will unveil the semi-heavy home-made Fateh submarine on Sunday, February 17.

Rouhani will make a visit to Hormozgan province, southern Iran, to inaugurate several projects also to introduce a new member to Iran’s naval fleet, Fateh submarine.

Fateh (Conqueror) is a 100% domestically-manufactured submarine. The 600-ton Fateh is among semi-heavy submarines and is equipped with state-of-the-art weaponry such as torpedoes and naval mines. It can operate more than 200 meters below the sea surface for near five weeks, according to Navy officials.

Commander of Iranian Army’s Navy Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said last Tuesday that the next-generation Fateh-class submarine would join the Navy's fleet in late January.

MAH/FNA13971123000859

News Code 142563

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 13 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News