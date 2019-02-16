Rouhani to unveil Fateh submarine Sunday

Rouhani will make a visit to Hormozgan province, southern Iran, to inaugurate several projects also to introduce a new member to Iran’s naval fleet, Fateh submarine.

Fateh (Conqueror) is a 100% domestically-manufactured submarine. The 600-ton Fateh is among semi-heavy submarines and is equipped with state-of-the-art weaponry such as torpedoes and naval mines. It can operate more than 200 meters below the sea surface for near five weeks, according to Navy officials.

Commander of Iranian Army’s Navy Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said last Tuesday that the next-generation Fateh-class submarine would join the Navy's fleet in late January.

