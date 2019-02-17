Iran to bypass US sanctions by private sector: official

“The United States imposed economic sanctions to create a gap between the Iranian people and government so as to reach its political aim,” he said, adding, “this is while one can bypass sanctions by the private sector.”

The Iranian nation has proved during the past 40 years that they would support the Islamic Revolution like their family, he added, while addressing private sector representatives of Hormozgan province in Bandar Abbas.

Elsewhere he said that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will arrive at Bandar Lengeh, Hormozgan province, on Sunday morning and will address the local people hours later.

Vaezi said that President Rouhani will unveil Fateh submarine on the second day of his visit to the southern Iranian province. Earlier reports had indicated Rouhani would unveil the home-made submarine on Sunday.

