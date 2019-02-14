Pres. Rouhani calls for uprooting all terrorist groups in Syria

According to the official website of Iranian Presidency ‘president.ir’, President Hassan Rouhani made the remarks on Thursday evening at the fourth round of Tripartite Summit of Presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey on Syria, which is taking within the Astana format in Russian city of Sochi on Thursday.

Rouhani said “Syrian-Syrian dialogue should continue with the aim of establishing sustainable peace in Syria.”

“Independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, and non-interference in Syria's internal affairs must be respected in any circumstances,” he added.

The full text of President Hassan Rouhani’s speech is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Your Excellency Mr Putin, Your Excellency Mr Erdoğan, Dear Participants

I would like to appreciate the hospitality of the President of the Russian Federation Mr Vladimir Putin. At the outset, I would like to salute the souls of human being who have lost their lives in the path of peace and coexistence of the great Syrian nation, stressing our resolve to stay on the same path.

We have gathered in Sochi to evaluate the path taken so far and make important decisions for the future that can help the people of Syria in outlining their future path away from any kind of pressure and foreign interference. The common principles stressed by us in the fight against terrorism until the uprooting of this scourge, dialogue, compromise, tension reduction, continuation of the political process and amendment of the constitution, return of the displaced, exchange of detainees, and rebuilding of Syria; a free, independent Syria, a united, integrated Syria, with the protection of territorial integrity and national sovereignty and a Syria each and every children of which enjoy the inherent, natural and citizenship rights. In this path, it is only Syrians who decide for their future and others must not be allowed to interfere in their internal affairs.

To be updated...