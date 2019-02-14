Pres. Rouhani says Tehran, Moscow moving towards strategic relations

According to the official website of Iranian Presidency, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani met with the President of the Russian Federation on the sidelines of the Sochi Tripartite Summit on Thursday and said “Iran, Russia and Turkey had good achievements with regard to Syria, and the remaining steps, such as the attempt to maintain the territorial integrity of the country and the necessary political processes, must also be taken in coordination.”

Referring to the efforts of some countries, including the United States and the Zionist Regime to support terrorist groups in Syria, the president also described the Zionist Regime as the root of many of the problems and insecurities in the region.

He also expressed hope that the fourth tripartite summit in Sochi would take another step to provide peace and security in the region.

Rouhani said “doing transactions with the national currencies of the two countries is a major step forward in developing economic relations,” stressing that the link between the commercial, transportation and banking sectors would stabilise relations between the two countries.

The president also noted, “We welcome investment of Russian companies in the energy sector of Iran.”

Rouhani also referred to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and stated, "The Islamic Republic of Iran has fulfilled its obligations in the JCPOA, and the other parties are committed to fulfil their duties.”

“If the other parties to the deal demand consolidation of the JCPOA, one-sided commitment to it will not lead us to this goal,” added Rouhani.

The president also stressed Russia's very important role in sustaining the JCPOA, emphasising that Europe needed to compensate for its delays in fulfilling its obligations.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran also thanked the Russian President for offering condolences on the terrorist attack in Zahedan, adding, “The terrorist attack has required more solidarity in the joint fight against terrorism”.

During the same meeting, the Russian President said “there is no evidence of violation of Iran's obligations,” emphasising that Russia strongly backs the JCPOA.

Vladimir Putin added, "we appreciate Iran's cooperation in the framework of its commitments, and hope that both sides will fulfil their obligations".

Referring to the Sochi Summit, the Russian president noted, "I thank Iran’s contribution to solving the problems in Syria, and I believe that the two countries' cooperation in the framework of the bilateral ties and the Astana Process has had very big achievements”.

Putin added "most of the agreements between the two countries are being implemented and cooperation should be strengthened, we have good cooperation in the areas of transportation and energy, industry and agriculture, as well as defence affairs, and Moscow is also seeking to deepen this cooperation with Tehran.”

At the beginning of the meeting, the Russian President offered condolences over the terrorist attack in Zahedan and congratulated the 40th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

