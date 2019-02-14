Pres. Rouhani departs for Sochi to attend tripartite summit on Syria

President Rouhani was seen off at the airport by First Vice-President Es'hagh Jahangiri, Advisor to the Supreme Leader in International Affairs Ali Akbar Velayati, and a number of ministers and vice-presidents.

He is accompanied by his Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif, Minister of Energy Ardakanian and a number of other officials.

At the one-day visit that is taking place at the official invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the fourth summit of Presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey on joint fight against regional terrorism and establishing political stability in Syria will be held.

According to TASS, the upcoming meeting will focus on the situation in the Syrian de-escalation zone Idlib and the withdrawal of the American forces form Syria.

The previous summit of the leaders of the three states was held in September last year in Tehran.

The three presidents will also hold bilateral meetings.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are guarantors of a cease-fire deal in Syria and have been mediating a peace process for the Syrian crisis since 2016.

