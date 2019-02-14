Putin certain Sochi summit will give fresh impetus to settlement in Syria

"Today, we are to hold the fourth summit of the Astana process guarantor nations in Sochi. I am confident that we will be able to give a fresh impetus to the normalization of the situation in Syria, both on the ground and as part of political and diplomatic efforts to establish inter-Syrian dialogue," TASS quoted Putin as saying at a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan held in the run-up to the Russian, Turkish and Iranian summit on Syria scheduled for Thursday.
"We’ve done a lot together with you, dear Mr. President. We have come a long way," Putin said addressing Erdogan. "If we continue working as actively and consistently and seek a compromise, then we will certainly succeed," the Russian leader stressed.
He also offered Erodgan to exchange views on the situation in the region in general and talk about bilateral relations.
MNA/TASS
