Egypt rejects Israeli attempt to separate Gaza from West Bank

Abdelatty made the remarks during a meeting in Cairo with a visiting delegation from the Palestinian Fatah movement, as cited by Xinhua News Agency.

The discussions focused on recent developments amid the ongoing Israeli military operations in Gaza and the West Bank, which the statement of Egyptian Foreign Ministry described as a dangerous Israeli escalation.

The foreign minister outlined Egypt's efforts to restore a ceasefire and resume humanitarian aid flows into the besieged Gaza Strip, emphasizing Cairo's support for the Palestinian Authority (PA).

Abdelatty reiterated Egypt's "complete rejection" of ongoing Israeli military actions in Gaza and the West Bank, condemning what he termed Israel's "aggressive policy" and use of force in disregard of international humanitarian law.

He also stressed Egypt's opposition to any displacement of Palestinians from their land.

