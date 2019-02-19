  1. Economy
Goods imports from Bandar Lengeh down by 57%

TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – According to the Director General of Bandar Lengeh Maritime and Ports Office, 63,000 tons of non-oil products were imported via the western ports of Hormozgan province over the first 10 months of the Iranian year of 1397 (March 21-Dec 22 2018), indicating 57% decrease in comparison with corresponding perid last year.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Ghasem Asghari, Director General of Bandr Lengeh Maritime and Ports Office, said that over the past 10 months 763,450 tons of non-oil goods were exported through the western posts of the southern Hormozgan province, indicating 7% increase compared to the same period last year.

The exported goods included fruits and vegetables, dried fruits, minerals and construction materials, according to Asghari, adding that the volume of transit of non-oil goods in the ports of western Hormozgan reached 244,309 tons, which showed a 78% increase in comparison with last year.

The official further said that import and export of non-oil goods through Bandar Lengeh increased by 3% during the same period.

