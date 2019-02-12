Truck traffic facilitated at Iran-Turkey border

For this purpose, a joint meeting was held at the venue of Bazargan Customs on Feb. 12 between officials of the two countries in the presence of governor of Doğubayazıt city, observer of Ağrı province customs officials, director general of customs of Doğubayazıt city and also members of the coordinating committee.

Give the increase in the volume of trade transactions between Iran and Turkey, the two sides agreed to admit 450 trucks on a daily basis in order to manage traffic at Custums.

Turkey, as one of Iran's key neighbors which has always tried to promote its export to neighboring countries, is the fifth top destination for Iranian goods.

Statistics showed that Iran’s export to Turkey in 10 months of the current Iranian year (March 21 – Jan. 21) hit 21.33 and 54.58 percent growth in terms of value and weight, respectively, as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

In this period, Islamic Republic of Iran exported $2,025,817,000 worth of products to neighboring Turkey.

