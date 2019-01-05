Carpet exports from Zanjan top $10m in 9 months

According to Naser Faghfoori, head of Industry, Mining and Trade Department of the province, the figure indicates a 10% growth in terms of value in comparison with last year’s corresponding period.

Persian Gulf littoral states, Germany, Canada, Russia, Lebanon, Italy and South Africa are the buyers of Persian carpets woven in Zanjan, he added.

Faghfoori noted that Zanjan is eyeing to earn some $12 million from carpet exports by the end of the current year.

Iran is among the biggest carpet exporters in the world. Persian hand-woven carpets are exported to 80 countries.

Data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration show that Iran exported some 5,400 tons of hand-woven carpets worth $424 million during the past fiscal year (ended March 20, 2018), indicating a 18.11% growth compared to the year before.

