Palestine not to attend US-organized Warsaw conf.: Top diplomat

In a Friday tweet, he wrote, “Regarding statements that we have been invited, we can say that only today there was some contact from the Polish side,” Reuters reported.

“Our position remains clear: We are not going to attend this conference and reiterate that we have not mandated anyone to talk on behalf of Palestine.”

Dubbed as ‘Ministerial to Promote a Future of Peace and Security in the Middle East’, the conference is going to be held on February 13-14 in Warsaw.

Washington announced that it will co-host the event to gather more support for its pressure campaign against Iran. EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said she would not attend the event while ministers of several European countries are also likely to skip the summit.

Earlier on Thursday, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry branded the joint US-Polish conference as “an American conspiracy intended to get the participants to adopt the US views on issues of the region, particularly the Palestine issue,” Press TV reported.

