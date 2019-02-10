Zarif to meet Lebanese Pres., officials

The top diplomat is scheduled to host several senior figures and representatives of the Lebanese and Palestinian parties at the Iranian Embassy in Beirut later today.

On the second day of his stay, Zarif is slated to hold separate talks with top Lebanese officials including, President Michel Aoun, Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Bari, Prime Minister Saad Hariri, and the Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil.

30 high-ranking politico-economic figures, including Gholamhossein Shafei, the head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines & Agriculture are accompanying the Iranian diplomat.

Iran’s Ambassador to Lebanon Mohammad Jalal Firouznia said on Saturday the Iranian foreign minister is likely to attend a ceremony in Beirut commemorating the 40th anniversary of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The visit comes just a few days after the formation of the new Lebanese government. Iran has hailed the formation of the new government expressing hope it will strengthen friendship among Lebanese parties and prepare the ground for further development of the Arab country.

Zarif is the first foreign minister visiting Lebanon after the formation of the new government.

