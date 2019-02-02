Tehran-Astana ties to develop further by activating potentials

According to the official website of Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani made the remarks in a meeting with the new Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Tehran on Saturday, while receiving his letter of credence. Rouhani said “the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Kazakhstan have common roots and culture.”

The Iranian president added “by taking advantage of the common grounds, we can take effective steps in securing the interests between the two nations.”

On Kazakhstan’s active role in Iran’s nuclear negotiations and the Astana Process on Syria, the president said “Tehran and Astana have had good cooperation in different regional fields, including the Caspian Sea.”

“In many important regional and international issues, Iran and Kazakhstan have very close views and we can further improve our cooperation and coordination,” he added

Rouhani also said “Tehran and Astana enjoy great economic potentials and we hope to witness further development of relations between the two countries.”

In the meeting, the new Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Tehran also presented his letter of credence to President Rouhani and said “I assure you that we will make our best efforts to deepen friendly relations between the two countries.”

