Caspian countries mull poaching issues in Ashgabat

According to Azerbaijani news agency Trend, the fourth meeting of authorized representatives from relevant ministries and departments of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan is being held in the Turkmen capital Ashgabat.

The agenda includes the text of the draft protocol, in particular, defining the competent authorities responsible for the implementation of this document, the mechanism, forms and framework of cooperation of the Caspian littoral states in the designated area.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Industry and Communications, the State Enterprise for Caspian Sea Affairs under the President of Turkmenistan.

MNA/PR