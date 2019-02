Ali Osouli told the news service of Iranian Oil Ministry 'SHANA' that given an agreement between the presidents of 5 countries in the Caspian region, KEPCO was pursing oil deals with Azerbaijan.

He said this was the first time that the two countries were to cooperate in a bloc which was not fully owned by the two of them which made the talks more complicated.

Osouli added Iran enjoyed skilled labor which gave it an advantage in the talks as admitted by Azerbaijan’s SOCAR.

MNA/SHANA