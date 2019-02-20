Iran, Turkmenistan trade volume exchanges hit $400mn in 10 months

Boosting trade volume between Iran and Turkmenistan requires adopting proper and purposeful planning, Iran’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan Seyed Mohammad Ahmadi said on Wed. Feb. 20.

He put the trade volume exchanged between Iran and Turkmenistan in 2017 at $1 billion, the volume of which put Iran as Turkmenistan’s first trade partner.

With the coordination made in this regard, it is targeted that trade volume between the two countries of Iran and Turkmenistan will hit $6 billion in the very near future, he said, adding, “Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) have been inked between Ashgabat and Tehran and we hope that trade and business volume between the two countries will experience a significant boom.”

Turning to this point that Iran is a good trade partner for Turkmenistan, he added, “proximity of two countries and strong cultural-lingual commonalities between Iran and Turkmenistan have paved suitable ground for these two countries to broaden their trade and business ties.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the ambassador pointed to the high capacity and potential of North Khorasan province and said, “this province enjoys very high capacity and potential in various agricultural, industrial, services and engineering fields.”

He placed special emphasis on boosting diplomatic ties between the two countries and added, “Tehran and Ashgabat are needed to establish trade and business relationship with each other and effective steps should be taken in line with broadening trade ties between the two countries.”

Presently, Islamic Republic of Iran is Turkmenistan’s fourth trade partner after Turkey, China and Russia in terms of imports, he opined.

Iran’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan Seyed Mohammad Ahmadi said that North Khorasan province exported over $85 million worth of products to Turkmenistan in 10 months of the current year (March 21 – Jan. 21).

MA/IRN83216571