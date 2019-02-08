Azerbaijan foreign minister to visit Iran in near future

Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Javad Jahangirzadeh made the remarks in a press conference on the 40th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran’s Consulate General in Baku on Friday.

According to Jahangirzadeh, Foreign Minister Zarif visited the Republic of Azerbaijan six times in 2017 and 2018.

He added that in 2019 a tripartite meeting of presidents of Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia will be held in Moscow.

The presidents of the two countries of Iran and Azerbaijan have met 12 times over the past six years, indicating the determination of the leaders of the two countries to develop relations in various political, economic and cultural areas, the Iranian ambassador added.

He further referred to a 73% increase in bilateral trade between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2018, saying that growth in economic relations indicates the expansion of political relations between the two countries on a massive scale.

