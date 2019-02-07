Large number of convicts pardoned by Leader on 40th anniv. of Revolution

The Leader of the Islamic Republic of Ayatollah Khamenei has pardoned or reduced the sentence of the highest number of convicts sentenced by Public Courts and Revolutionary Courts in the history of the Islamic Republic on the 40th anniversary of the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, which is going to be celebrated by massive rallies across the country on February 11.

According to Khamenei.ir, numerous convicts of Public and Revolutionary Courts, the Judicial Organization of Armed Forces, and the State Discretionary Punishment Organization, whose convictions were confirmed by February 11, 2019, and who were deemed eligible for clemency or reduction of their sentences, with the agreement of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei, were pardoned or their sentences were reduced, and enjoyed Islamic mercy.

The convicts have to meet some conditions in order to be pardoned by the Leader. The tradition is in line with implementing Paragraph 11 of Article 110 of Iran’s Constitution in a bid to reduce the adverse effects of imprisonment on the families of convicts and facilitate the process of the convicts' rehabilitation.

Ayatollah Amoli Larijani, the Chief of Iran’s Judiciary Branch, penned a letter to Ayatollah Khamenei, asking his Eminence to reduce or pardon the sentences of aforementioned convicts who were deemed eligible for clemency. The following is the full text of Ayatollah Khamenei’s response to Ayatollah Larijani’s letter:

In the Name of God, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful



Greetings and congratulations on the Fajr ten-day occasion,



I agree with the clemency of this great number of convicts of the courts and I am grateful to you for the offer. The reminiscences of the Islamic Revolution is certainly the appropriate occasion to share the happiness of the Iranian nation with the families of those affected by judicial convictions.



Allah’s peace and mercy be upon you

MNA/Khamenei.ir